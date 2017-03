Staud on Sale

Staud is having a sample sale this weekend, promising up to 70 percent off clothing and bags.

The Los Angeles brand was founded in 2015 by former Reformation Fashion Director Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto. Staud gives customers the option to personalize pieces from selecting color and trimmings to choosing hemlines and hardware.

The sale is set for March 31-April 2 at the company’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.