Art and fashion converged at WestWeek 2017 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

ART + FASHION

WestWeek 2017 Salutes Icons and Innovators

Estevan Ramos | Wednesday, March 29, 2017

WestWeek 2017 highlighted “Icons and Innovators” at its March 22-23 Spring Market at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two-day event features the latest offering from 2,200 home décor product lines as well as a series of programs and events. Along with the array of luxury furnishings and interior resources, many of the PDC’s art galleries were open for the March 22 evening reception.

Some of the stand-out galleries with influential art and furnishings included the INDUSTRY Gallery and Sur le Mur. Both galleries had art that could influence trends in the fashion world.

INDUSTRY Gallery featured the digital sculptures of Finnish artist Janne Kyttanen. He’s best known for his work with 3D printing and is considered to be one of the most influential designers of his generation. Besides his large-format sculptures, his other works on display included a digital work-out trainer with computerized lighting. Also, he presented his take on fashion with a laser-cut dress and accessories including shoes and bangles—very Azzedine Alaia in style.

At Sur le Mur Gallery, Megan Phillips curated the pairing of international artists with décor from Organic Modernism. Each pairing had a piece of furniture to compliment the art—many influenced by beauty. As always with art lovers, fashion is just as important for self expression. Sur le Mur gallery always seems to attract the fashion flock.

Here’s just some of the varieties seen throughout opening evening.

photo

At INDUSTRY Gallery, LA relaxed chic seemed to be the theme, which paired nicely with artist Janne Kyttanen’s digital laser-cut fashion offerings (pictured far left).

photo

At Sur le Mur Gallery, art lovers went for boho chic, indie glam and everything in between.

photo

At INDUSTRY Gallery, some of the larger sculptures from artist Janne Kyttanen

photo

Beauty-inspired images at Sur le Mur gallery included works by Micky Hoogendijk (pictured in first three images on the left) and a work by charcoal artist Robert Vargas (pictured, far right).

photo

Unique pairings of art and decor at Sur le Mur Gallery included decor by Organic Modernism, paired with art by Lionel Deluy, Kelly “Risk” Graval, Glenn David and Micky Hoogendijk (pictured, left to right).

photo

Art lovers lounging and taking in the inspiration throughout the evening.

photo

A selection of texture imagery and sculpture seen throughout the surrounding galleries including Janne Kyttanen’s digital work-out trainer (pictured second from left).

