Aritizia, Bailey 44 Among Boutiques Moving to Westfield Century City

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, March 30, 2017

The Westfield Century City retail center is continuing work on a $1 billion remodel of its real estate in Los Angeles’ Century City district this year, and recently the high-end retail center announced a slate of new boutiques.

Fashion boutique retailers scheduled to move into the mall include Aritzia, Bailey 44, Bonobos, Current/Elliott, Equipment, Joie, Maje, Sandro, Oak + Fort, R.M. Williams, Suitsupply, Ted Baker, Travis Mathew and Zadig & Voltaire.

The boutiques for Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott will share one roof, said Jack Schwefel of the brand’s parent company, Dutch LLC.

“We are more than excited to be a part of the revamped Westfield Century City community,” Schwefel said. “The dynamic new concept embodies a quintessentially Southern California lifestyle experience, right in our own backyard, and is the ideal setting for unveiling our first-ever tri-brand combination store—featuring each of our Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott retail environments, side by side, under one roof.”

A statement from the retail center noted that April will mark the first phase of shop openings. An estimated 200 shops will open throughout 2017. Westfield Century City will observe a grand opening in October.

A remodeled three-level Bloomingdale’s was unveiled at Westfield Century City in November. Coming up will be a new, full-line Nordstrom. The center’s Macy’s, to be remodeled, is scheduled to move from the Constellation Boulevard side of the mall to the Santa Monica Boulevard side.

