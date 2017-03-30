DESIGN IN THE DESERT Fashion Week El Paseo: Design in the Desert

The runway lineup at the March 18–25 run of Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert, Calif., included West Coast designers Rosetta Getty, Michael Costello and Char Glover, along with designers from across the country, including CD Greene, Jesus and Antonio Estrada, Chris March and Christopher Palu. The designers also hosted meet-and-greet trunk shows later in the week.

Photo Gallery Etro: Fashion Week El Paseo Etro: Fashion Week El Paseo | March 18–25 2017 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Photos by Gary Bindman

Photo Gallery Chris March: Fashion Week El Paseo Chris March: Fashion Week El Paseo | March 18–25 2017 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Photos by Gary Bindman

Photo Gallery Christopher Palu: Fashion Week El Paseo Christopher Palu: Fashion Week El Paseo | March 18–25 2017 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Photos by Gary Bindman

Fashion Week El Paseo, now in its 12th year, featured a range of fashion happenings including runway shows, trunk shows and shopping parties.

Saks Fifth Avenue presented a runway show of men’s and women’s fashions with a finale featuring Italian designer brand Etro.

Milan-based menswear designer Christopher Bates, U.S. women’s sportswear designer Adam Lippes and red-carpet designer Mikael D joined forces to show their fashions at an opening-night cocktail reception, followed by a trunk show.

Graduates of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising presented their collections in a runway show benefiting the Junior League of Palm Springs Desert Communities. There was a fund-raiser and canine fashion show benefiting the Humane Society of the Desert as well as a runway show benefitting the Girlfriend Factor, a nonprofit organization that provides education grants to women. The show featured fashions from retailers in the El Paseo shopping district in Palm Desert, including BB.one, Bikram Yoga, Candice Held, Democracy, Eileen Fisher, El Paseo Jewelers, Grayse, Nina McLemore, Out of Your Closet, Souliers and Uno de 50.

The eight-day event is organized by Palm Springs Life magazine and presented by Franklin Loan Center.

“Fashion Week El Paseo is a renowned fashion and lifestyle event featuring the industry’s most promising stars from across the country and worldwide,” said Susan Stein, fashion editor of Palm Springs Life and creative producer of Fashion Week El Paseo, in a statement. “More than 13,000 attendees return every year because of the direct access our event provides to leading designers from contemporary to couture. There is no other fashion event that brings runway designs so quickly and directly to the consumer.”

Photo Gallery Rosetta Getty: Fashion Week El Paseo Rosetta Getty: Fashion Week El Paseo | March 18–25 2017 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Photos by Gary Bindman

Photo Gallery Michael Costello: Fashion Week El Paseo Michael Costello: Fashion Week El Paseo | March 18–25 2017 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Photos by Gary Bindman

Photo Gallery Char Glover: Fashion Week El Paseo Char Glover: Fashion Week El Paseo | March 18–25 2017 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Photos by Gary Bindman

Photo Gallery Stello by Michael Costello: Fashion Week El Paseo Stello by Michael Costello: Fashion Week El Paseo | March 18–25 2017 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Photos by Gary Bindman

Photo Gallery Jesus & Antonio Estrada: Fashion Week El Paseo Jesus & Antonio Estrada: Fashion Week El Paseo | March 18–25 2017 | Palm Desert, Calif. | Photos by Gary Bindman