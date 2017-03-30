TRADE SHOWS Retailers, Brands Sign Up for MAGIC’s First Stop in Japan

Trade-show giant UBM Americas—organizer of the MAGIC, Project and Coterie trade shows—is preparing for the launch of MAGIC Japan, a joint venture between the MAGIC trade show and JFW-International Fashion Fair, the biannual apparel trade show organized by publisher Senken Shimbun.

Set to bow April 26–28 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center, MAGIC Japan will feature a mix of men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and footwear, including Blood & Honey, a men’s, women’s and children’s collection based in Kiev and New York; Res Ipsa, a men’s and women’s travel-inspired footwear and accessories line from Atlanta; Nobis, a Canadian luxury outerwear brand; GM Studio LA, a Los Angeles contemporary collection from Guess cofounder Georges Marciano; and De Abreu Italy, a maker of luxury men’s leather bags from Italy.

UBM Americas is anticipating more than 10,000 attendees at the MAGIC Japan launch, including retailers United Arrows, American Rag Japan, Bloomingdale’s, Anthropologie, Tomorrowland Co., Beams, Barneys Japan, Ships and Isetan.

The trade show will include a curated area called THE EDIT, which will feature Japanese and U.S. brands, which UBM thinks are “ideally suited for the Japanese market.”

“The Tokyo fashion community is full of passionate, committed fashion designers and brands—MAGIC Japan is honored to create a platform to inspire and help them grow their business,” said Christopher Griffin, consulting president of MAGIC Japan, in a statement. “UBM Americas and UBM Japan are working day and night to deliver the most amazing experience by bringing together brands such as Save The Duck, Pittards and Molly Bracken with influential buyers from Bloomingdale’s, Anthropologie and Barneys Japan, just to name a few.”

For more information, visit www.iff-magic.com.