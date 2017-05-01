Bakery Nosh on its first day of business at the CMC lobby.

Serving the CMC's Hungry since 1984, Bakery Nosh Moves

By Andrew Asch | Monday, May 1, 2017

Since 1984, Bakery Nosh has been located on the second floor of the California Market Center showroom building; serving bagels, cookies and coffees to garmentos and the stylish. On May 1, Bakery Nosh made a big move. The veteran bakery moved down a couple of floors to the lobby of the CMC. Not missing a step, owner/baker Alice Yoo said she would continue to make makes croissants, pies, croque monsieurs and Korean rice bowls every morning for the hungry at the CMC. The new bakery is a family affair. Alice’s daughter, Judy Kim, an architect, designed the sunny, new look of Bakery Nosh as it goes on its 33rd year of biz.

Alice Yoo, owner/baker of Bakery Nosh, left, with Judie Kim of the Ultra Silk showroom. Judie helped out on Bakery Nosh's first day business at the CMC lobby.

