MANUFACTURING Paula Schneider Steps Down as CEO of Three Contemporary Brands

After only seven months on the job, Paula Schneider has relinquished her post as chief executive officer of Los Angeles–based clothing labels 7 For All Mankind, Splendid and Ella Moss.

Schneider resigned last year as CEO of American Apparel to take charge of the three contemporary brands sold by VF Corp. last year to Delta Galil, an Israeli clothing company.

Fashion United, an online fashion news site, reported that Delta Galil sent employees at DG Premium Brands, the umbrella group for the three contemporary labels, an email saying that Schneider resigned May 1. “We wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” the email read.

In Schneider’s absence, a senior leadership team that consists of Marty Marstiller and Jenna Habayeb are running things and reporting to Isaac Dabah, the chief executive of Delta Galil Industries.

“We can confirm Paula Schneider’s decision to leave her position as chief executive officer of DG Premium Brands, a division of Delta Galil Industries,” the company said in an email. “We are conducting a search for a leader for DG Premium Brands who can help realize its full potential. We wish Paula well in her future endeavors.”

Until last October, Schneider had been the chief executive of American Apparel. During her two years there, she served during a tumultuous time when the company fired American Apparel founder Dov Charney and then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. American Apparel emerged as a reorganized company that never made it back on its feet.

American Apparel filed for bankruptcy protection again last November and sold its brand name to Gildan Activewear early this year for $88 million.

Schneider has a long history of heading up big-name clothing companies. She was the president of Warnaco Swimwear Group, whose principal label was Speedo, and she was president of Laundry by Shelli Segal.

When The Gores Group purchased Los Angeles juniorswear maker Big Strike Inc. in 2011, the private investment group gave the top executive position to Schneider, where she remained for almost two years.