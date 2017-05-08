Styles from Nuyu's Warrior Collection. Photo courtesy of Nuyu.

Nuyu’s Wonder Woman line Lands at Ron Robinson

By Andrew Asch | Monday, May 8, 2017

Mightier than 10 armies! It’s the marketing push behind the upcoming Wonder Woman movie, which will be distributed by Warner Bros. on June 2.

The Nuyu brand plans to do something different with Wonder Woman product. The New York-headquartered label introduced two lines of high-end, active lifestyle clothes inspired by the upcoming film and the DC Comics character.

Nuyu’s Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Collection offers leggings, bikinis, racerback dresses, bustiers and tanks featuring prints from the many looks of Wonder Woman from the pioneering comic.

Nuyu’s Warrior Collection features similar silhouettes featuring black and gold colorways, inspired by the film starring Gal Gadot.

Tracy Buescher of Nuyu at Ron Robinson on May 5.

Tracy Buescher, founder and president of Nuyu, said that the movie and the fashion line are taking a bow when the culture wants a new look at Wonder Woman. “It’s perfect for the moment. Wonder Woman tells a story of women’s empowerment and strength,” Buescher said during a May 5 trunk show for the Wonder Woman looks at Ron Robinson on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue.

The Ron Robinson boutiques in L.A. and Santa Monica, Calif. have an exclusive on the Nuyu Wonder Woman lines currently. Retail price points range from $60 to $200.

Varsity jacket from Nuyu's Wonder Woman 7th Anniversary Collection. Image via Wearnuyu.com

Couldn't help it. An image from classic Wonder Woman comic. Image via Uproxx.com

    VIDEOS