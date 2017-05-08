True West presented by Le Pop-Up

True West Pop-Up Arrives on Abbott Kinney

Estevan Ramos | Monday, May 8, 2017

Designers and Agents co-founder Barbara Kramer was one of the curators of True West

Inspired by the high desert and frontier lifestyle, True West celebrated its opening night on April 29. Ingeniously curated by Barbara Kramer, co-founder of Designers and Agents, and Jessica Hundley, writer and filmmaker, the show brought together wares from vintage collectors, bespoke artists and makers and heritage designers together in one unique pop-up shop.

Collections from The End of Yucca Valley, Totem Salvaged, Foothills California and Bliss & Mischief were just a few of the vendors on hand with their latest selections of beautifully merchandised collections. There is also a photo exhibit of images—from Todd Weaver, David Black and more—that carry on with the True West theme.

Located at Le Pop-Up on Abbott Kinney in the heart of Venice, True West will run until May 25. There will also be a series of cultural events taking place at the shop throughout its run. This is definitely the modern take of how the west was won!

True West is located at 1108 Abbott Kinney Blvd., in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood.

Pioneer Town style seen on the guys

High desert boho chic and relaxed seen on the ladies

A West Coast Mojave safari seemed right for these looks

Some of the merchandise seen throughout opening night

Home goods had a Joshua Tree feel to them—perfect for your desert home

