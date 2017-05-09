JustFab’s Internet Brand Room

JustFab, an e-commerce company with 2 million members, drank deeply from the Internet’s Kool-Aid.

When designing its recently unveiled “brand room,” or showroom/meeting space for its sprawling headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., a short drive from LAX airport, it worked with Laurel & Wolf Interior Design. It is an online platform for people to collaborate with interior designers.

JustFab is part of the TechStyle Fashion Group family of brands which includes Shoedazzle, Fabletics and FabKids.