Reality Star T-shirt Line Goes For the Difference

Another week, another T-shirt/fashion line by a reality star/celebrity/a creative. Ho hum.

But reality star Sean McElwee promised to do something different with T-shirt line Seanese. His reality show, Born This Way, chronicles the lives of people living with Down Syndrome, and how they strive to lead full lives.

On the show, produced by Bunim/Murray, the people who gave us the Kardashians and The Real World, Sean was featured stating quips such as “No Fighting, No Cussing and No Nakedness” and “Ladies Love My Beard.” The quips were put on T-shirts for men, women and kids. Sean intends to donate 10 percent of the brand’s profits to the different charities that helped him and his family. One of the non-profits will be the Down Syndrome Association of Orange County.