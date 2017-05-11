Leanna Lin, owner of Leanna Lin’s Wonderland (center) with Chrissa Sparkles, designer and artist, and Jon Brence, product/game designer

Celebrating Disney Artist Mary Blair

Estevan Ramos | Thursday, May 11, 2017

Leanna Lin, owner of Leanna Lin’s Wonderland, with Estevan Ramos and Luis Jaime, Lin’s husband, in front of the Mary Blair–inspired backdrop

Mary Blair (1911-1978) was an American artist and animator whose work spanned four decades. A member of the California School of Watercolor, Blair quickly became known as an imaginative colorist and designer. She was best known for her work producing art and designs for The Walt Disney Company. Some of her most notable work was her color styling of the “It’s a Small World” attraction at Disneyland and her “Little Golden Book” series for Disney.

On May 6, Leanna Lin’s Wonderland boutique in Eagle Rock paid homage to the master artist in an event called “The Mary Blair Tribute Show: More Than Small Worlds.” The event, curated by Supahcute, showcased a new generation of artists whose inspirations stem from the artwork of Mary Blair. Along with the amazing art on display, there was Mary Blair–themed face painting and a selfie/photo op moment with a Mary Blair–inspired backdrop created by Joe Salazar of Misha Lulu.

Some of the participating artists include Genevieve Santos, Crowded Teeth, Bored Inc., Cathy Zhang and Cameron Garland—to name a few. There is also plenty of unique merchandise for purchase from collectible art and artists, jewelry, T-shirts, curated vintage gifts and more.

The show runs through June 11. Leanna Lin’s Wonderland is located at 5024 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Los Angeles

Guest at the opening of “The Mary Blair Tribute Show: More Than Small Worlds” at Leanna Lin's Wonderland Boutique wore “Wonderland”-inspired handmade head gear and an “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired black dress.

Leanna Lin with her gallery curator Supahcute; accessory designer and artist Messy Pink, artist Karen Salazar, designer of the Misha Lulu children’s clothing line, with her muse Bela; close up of Bela’s face painting

Mary Blair–inspired face painting and Mary Blair–inspired fashions

Some of the art displayed at “The Mary Blair Tribute: More Than Small Worlds” opening

Work by artists Genevieve Santos, Jared Andrew Schorr and Cathy Zhang

Work by artists Sergio Jauregui, Joel & Ashley Selby, Crowded Teeth and Joel & Ashley Selby

