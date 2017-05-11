TEXTILES Lenzing Takes Eco a Step Further

The producer of Tencel, the closed-loop cellulosic fiber made from eucalyptus-tree pulp, has a new eco-friendly fiber. Austrian fiber maker Lenzing has introduced a new fiber made from cotton scraps and wood.

Refibra officially launched at the recent Première Vision textile trade show in Paris. Refibra is Lenzing’s latest effort to develop new textile solutions with the goal of creating a circular economy by recycling production waste.

Lenzing is dubbing Refibra “reborn Tencel.” Refibra is produced using the Tencel closed-loop production process, in which close to 100 percent of the solvent used in the production process is recovered and any emissions are broken down in biological water-treatment plants.

Lenzing has also developed a new identification system that allows companies to identify the Refibra content in the finished textile.

“Tencel is an environmentally responsible fiber of botanic origin,” said Robert van de Kerkhof, Lenzing’s chief commercial officer. “With Refibra, we add to the future of manufacturing and start to reassess waste as resource. The target is to close the loop. We will not stop our innovation before we are there. Lenzing is working for a better planet.”