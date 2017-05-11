Marciano Museum Set to Open May 25

The Marciano Art Foundation, the new L.A. museum founded by Guess co-founders Paul and Maurice Marciano, is on track to open May 25.

The Los Angeles Times recently took a tour of the museum, which will feature about 1,500 works of contemporary art by Cindy Sherman, Paul McCarthy, Mike Kelly and Takashi Murakami, among others.

The museum, which will offer free admission once it opens, is housed in a former Scottish Rite Masonic Temple on Wilshire Boulevard in L.A.’s mid-city.

There are photos and a video of the museum at LATimes.com.