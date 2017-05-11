TRADE SHOWS New Key Buyer Program Established at WWIN

In an attempt to identify new attendees and buyers, the twice-a-year Womenswear in Nevada show held in Las Vegas has appointed Lynn Visser as the new key account manager.

Visser will be the point person and main contact for buyers in the apparel industry, including catalogs, specialty chains, department stores and others.

“We are continuously working to further grow and strengthen the buyer base for the WWIN show and are excited to add Lynn to our team,” said Chad Timney, WWIN show director. “As the next step in our long-term buyer acquisition and retention strategy, Lynn will be working with our exhibitor marketing partners to identify potential new attendees, top retail accounts, buying groups and others to bring to the show.”

Key accounts who qualify for the new key buyer program will receive complimentary registration, travel incentives, personal concierge service and other VIP features at the show, held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino at the same time the MAGIC Marketplace and other apparel and footwear trade shows are held in Las Vegas in February and August.

WWIN is a consistently sold-out show featuring womenswear and accessories exhibitors. Most recently, about 500 companies representing more than 1,500 lines participated in the event.

Urban Expositions, the Georgia-based company that operates 36 trade and consumer events, acquired the WWIN show in 2015.