Billy Reid Kicks off Made-To-Measure Event at Magasin

It was a Billy Reid shindig at the Magasin boutique on May 11.

The multi-award winning menswear designer dropped by Magasin, at the Platform boutique center in Culver City to kick off a Made-to-Measure event. The stylish can swing by and get measured for a bespoke Billy Reid suit on the weekend of May 12-13. To arrange an appointment, contact mila.pielaet@billyreid.com . The event may rank as a premier. Reid said it was his first shop on the West Coast.

The bespoke pop-up shop also was a reunion. Reid and Magasin co-founder Josh Peshkowitz go way back. Peshkowitz has attended Reid’s much ballyhooed Shindig gathering in Florence, Alabama. (The 2017 Shindig will reportedly be held in Muscle Shoals, the Alabama town where Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, among many others recorded hits.)

Reid said that the Magasin debut felt like a New York version of the Shindig. “I’ve seen so many New York expatriates here. It’s like home week,” he said.