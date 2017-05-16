NYC's In Support Of Pops in L.A.

For the past few years, boutique and showroom In Support Of has been treating New York City to a wide array of emerging fashion designers, each with a unique point of view.

Since May 2, In Support Of’s Tanya Sheikh and Ivan Gilkes have been producing their show in Los Angeles. They put together a pop-up shop at boutique retail center Platform in Culver City. Until the end of May, the pop-up is scheduled to host events for emerging designers. On May 13 it was a reception for Eric Holbreich of the label House of 950. On May 21, it will be a party for label Aza Ziegler: Calle del Mar. Boutique retail e-commerce platform Garmentory curated a segment of the pop-up's lifestyle section.

In Support Of's pop-ups and parties are produced for good causes. Proceeds go to non-profits like Inner City Arts.