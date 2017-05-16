In Support Of's pop-up shop at Platform. Image courtesy of In Support Of.

NYC's In Support Of Pops in L.A.

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, May 16, 2017

For the past few years, boutique and showroom In Support Of has been treating New York City to a wide array of emerging fashion designers, each with a unique point of view.

Since May 2, In Support Of’s Tanya Sheikh and Ivan Gilkes have been producing their show in Los Angeles. They put together a pop-up shop at boutique retail center Platform in Culver City. Until the end of May, the pop-up is scheduled to host events for emerging designers. On May 13 it was a reception for Eric Holbreich of the label House of 950. On May 21, it will be a party for label Aza Ziegler: Calle del Mar. Boutique retail e-commerce platform Garmentory curated a segment of the pop-up's lifestyle section.

In Support Of's pop-ups and parties are produced for good causes. Proceeds go to non-profits like Inner City Arts.

photo

In Support Of's Tanya Sheikh, left, with House of 950's Eric Holbreich. Photo by Andrew Asch

photo

Art wall from Inner City Arts, at In Support Of's pop-up. Photo by Andrew Asch

