Pirates of Caribbean Sails into What Comes Around Goes Around

Fashion come in and out of style; big shoulders from the 1980s, pompadours from the 1950s, tie dye from the late 1960s. But what about 1710s? Pirates plagued the Caribbean region during that time. Gerard Maione, the co-founder and creative director of the high –end vintage store What Comes Around Goes Around, said that there might be a sartorial bond stretching through the ages. “There is a vintage connection,” Maione said of the Blackbeard look and the always popular rock 'n' roll gypsy style. “It is relevant in some time and way.”

Who cares if the connection is strong? There was a party to run at the What Comes Around Goes Around boutique, just off of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. On May 18, celebs such as Victoria Justice, Madison Reed and Alana Hadid dropped by the boutique to toast the release of pirate themed T-shirts which were made in partnership with Disney and the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Also featured at the store, vintage jackets decorated with a pirate theme. Doing the design honors were stylists Karla Welch, Samantha McMillen, Patrick Ta, a celebrity makeup artist and Rocky Barnes, a blogger. Jackets were auctioned off to raise funds for Heal The Bay, an environmental non-profit in Santa Monica, Calif.