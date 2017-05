Avec Les Filles' Los Angeles Pop-up

After spending the past year or so launching the Avec Les Filles brand, and rolling out the brand in 155 Macy’s, Joyce Azria, Avec Les Filles’ founder, said it was time to celebrate.

Her way of celebration? Open up a pop-up shop. On May 18, there was a party at the pop-up , located at 217 S. La Brea in Los Angeles. On site were ballet dancers and artisans from jewelry company “What’s Your Word?” all making bracelets.