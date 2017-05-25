MANUFACTURING Funko Acquires So Cal–based Fashion Accessories Company Loungfly

Pop-culture consumer products company Funko LLC has acquired Loungefly, a Southern California–based contemporary fashion accessories company that produces products under licensed brands such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Sanrio and Pokémon.

“We have long admired Loungefly and the company’s unique and differentiated collection of accessories and are excited to welcome them to the Funko family,” said Brian Mariotti, chief executive officer of Funko, in a statement. “As we continue to extend our business into new and existing categories, this transaction provides us with key capabilities in the accessories and handbag category. We see tremendous opportunities to combine their creative design process with our speed-to-market capabilities, expanded distribution channels and broad license portfolio to deliver accessories to our loyal fans featuring their favorite pop-culture icons and characters.”

Based in Everett, Wash., Funko designs, sources and distributes collectible products. The company recently acquired certain assets of London-based Underground Toys Limited, which manufactures licensed products for film and TV properties such as “Doctor Who” “Ghostbusters,” “Peppa Pig” and “Game of Thrones.”

Founded in 1998, Loungefly is based in Chatsworth, Calif. The company produces handbags and other accessories that are sold nationwide in specialty stores, boutiques and department stores.