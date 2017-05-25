TECHNOLOGY

Tukatech Introduces New Cloud-Based Solutions for Design Community

By Alison A. Nieder | Thursday, May 25, 2017

Los Angeles–based technology and software company Tukatech is increasing its offerings for the design community. At the recent Texprocess technology trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, Tukatech introduced a new suite of applications, including several patent-pending applications and processes the company says will eliminate sketching and any “misinterpretations” that occur as a result.

The software uses existing 3-D garments, real-scale prints, Pantone colors and pattern repeats.

Tuka3D Designer Edition is a visualization application that allows designers to show their concepts virtually without the need for a pattern. The patent-pending program allows users to virtually build a garment from a library of virtual assets. Users can see print repeats and placements in true scale on the garment body and the final-concept visuals can be presented in a design meeting, used in a tech pack or sent to a vendor for visual reference.

TUKAstudio is a suite of print-development applications that can be used with other graphic-design software programs. Users can create and preview repeat patterns, check and change colorways, and separate colors for print screens. There are fabric-texturing modules to create enhanced digital fabrics. Users can create yarn-dye weave patterns and knits, which can be viewed on a design flat or on a virtual garment.

An Adobe Illustrator Plug-In allows users to add placement prints to graded patterns that can then be sent to Tukamark, Tukatech’s marker-making software, which configures efficient marker layouts.

Tukatech’s Tukacloud operates as a “Web-based digital sample room,” allowing designers and merchandisers to work directly with vendors and manufacturers. In the cloud, users can access all data exported from Tuka3D and other systems in a central platform. Digital files are stored in a protected platform that allows users to access information from anywhere in the world.

The Tukabank is a library of PDF patterns or 3-D virtual style files available for download.

Subscriptions for Tuka3D Designer Edition start at $29 per month. For more about Tukatech’s virtual product-development technologies, visit www.tukatech.com or email tukateam@tukatech.com.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS