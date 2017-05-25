TECHNOLOGY Tukatech Introduces New Cloud-Based Solutions for Design Community

Los Angeles–based technology and software company Tukatech is increasing its offerings for the design community. At the recent Texprocess technology trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, Tukatech introduced a new suite of applications, including several patent-pending applications and processes the company says will eliminate sketching and any “misinterpretations” that occur as a result.

The software uses existing 3-D garments, real-scale prints, Pantone colors and pattern repeats.

Tuka3D Designer Edition is a visualization application that allows designers to show their concepts virtually without the need for a pattern. The patent-pending program allows users to virtually build a garment from a library of virtual assets. Users can see print repeats and placements in true scale on the garment body and the final-concept visuals can be presented in a design meeting, used in a tech pack or sent to a vendor for visual reference.

TUKAstudio is a suite of print-development applications that can be used with other graphic-design software programs. Users can create and preview repeat patterns, check and change colorways, and separate colors for print screens. There are fabric-texturing modules to create enhanced digital fabrics. Users can create yarn-dye weave patterns and knits, which can be viewed on a design flat or on a virtual garment.

An Adobe Illustrator Plug-In allows users to add placement prints to graded patterns that can then be sent to Tukamark, Tukatech’s marker-making software, which configures efficient marker layouts.

Tukatech’s Tukacloud operates as a “Web-based digital sample room,” allowing designers and merchandisers to work directly with vendors and manufacturers. In the cloud, users can access all data exported from Tuka3D and other systems in a central platform. Digital files are stored in a protected platform that allows users to access information from anywhere in the world.

The Tukabank is a library of PDF patterns or 3-D virtual style files available for download.

Subscriptions for Tuka3D Designer Edition start at $29 per month. For more about Tukatech’s virtual product-development technologies, visit www.tukatech.com or email tukateam@tukatech.com.