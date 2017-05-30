Interior of Arts District 3.1 Phillip Lim shop. Photos by Andrew Asch

Interior of Arts District 3.1 Phillip Lim shop. Photos by Andrew Asch

Phillip Lim’s Arts District Store

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, May 30, 2017

After an eight year run on Los Angeles’ Westside, award winning fashion designer Phillip Lim closed a 5,000-square-foot Westside store on Los Angeles' Robertson Boulevard, and opened a new 3.1 Phillip Lim “concept shop" in downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District.

Located at 734 E. 3rd St., the new 5,000-square-foot shop opened in early May and was designed with Kate McCollough and MR Architecture + Décor. With a backdrop of polished concrete floors, a timber roof and suspended strips of industrial plastic, Lim will not only offer his men’s and women’s styles, but also furniture from Patrick Parrish Gallery, written material from Mast Books, and stationary from Li, Inc., among other things.

The Arts District space is Lim’s third free-standing store in America.

Hand painted puzzle from M. Crow at 3.1 Phillip Lim concept store.

Manholes in the polished concrete floor by the entrance of the 3.1 Phillip Lim concept store.

Books and things at 3.1 Phillip Lim concept store

