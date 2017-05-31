FASHION Bella+Canvas Starts YouTube Channel

Bella+Canvas, the Los Angeles maker of blank T-shirts and other apparel, is spreading the word about its company on YouTube.

The clothing manufacturer is launching weekly videos on its YouTube channel that will educate people about screen printing, direct-to-garment printing, design, starting a business and what goes on behind the scenes at Bella+Canvas.

"In everything we do, we strive to live by our motto to ‘Be Different’ and this YouTube channel is just another way to do something not many people in our industry are doing,” said Danny Harris, the company's cofounder.

The channel will have several series with different content. Some of the subjects to be covered include the DTG Takeover series, which talks about direct-to-garment printing. The Design Inspo series will cover decoration trends and ideas for setting your tees apart.

The Insider Tips & Tricks will share success stories from customers who have built profitable apparel companies from the ground up, and the Behind Bella+Canvas section will give an all-access look into the manufacturing and inner-workings of Bella+Canvas.

Click here to get a look at what's in store on YouTube.