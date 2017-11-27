RETAIL Jennifer Lopez the Next Face of Guess Jeans

The models who have been on the billboards for Guess? Inc. are legendary - Claudia Schiffer in 1992, Anna Nicole Smith in 1993, and Paris Hilton in 2004.

Now Guess has gone with superstar Jennifer Lopez to be the face of the Spring 2018 campaign.

“When I got the call from [Guess co-founder] Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Lopez said. “When I look back at early Guess campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for Guess’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

The campaign, art directed by Paul Marciano, was shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova. It draws inspiration from Lopez’s life as a performer in Las Vegas and a Hollywood actress. Shot in a villa, the images evoke classic Guess campaigns with influences of Jennifer’s aesthetic and personal style.

“Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience," Marciano said. "Her beauty and class shine through this campaign."