New Era + Fred Segal's Sunset Collection Goes Down Home L.A.

New Era worked with Fred Segal to make the Sunset Collection. The limited collection is very Los Angeles. How Los Angeles? It features caps for prominent L.A. area high school sports teams. The Hamilton High School Yankees! The Fairfax High School Lions! There's even one for exclusive prep school Marlborough.

The caps are constructed out of a gray melton wool and specialty milled Fred Segal striped sweatband and interior taping. The high school scene is not Sunset's only game. The caps also feature logos from popular L.A. sports teams and colleges. A debut party for Sunset Collection was held at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 17. The Fred Segal pop-up selling the caps will be in business until the end of November. The collection also will be sold at fredsegal.com.