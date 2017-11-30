Wool & Thimble Debuts at Bloomies’ Top of the List

Contemporary men’s brand Wool & Thimble made its debut at Bloomingdale’s in Westfield Fashion Square in Los Angeles’ Sherman Oaks section Nov. 29. Wool & Thimble founder Reggie Marshall made the debut at a particularly festive time. Nov. 29 was the date of Bloomies’ Top of the List party. It’s the annual event where Bloomies’ biggest spenders come to the emporium for a big holiday themed party. Beside shopping, the party's big events were fashion shows. Wool & Thimble, which is made in Los Angeles, took part in the men’s fashion show.