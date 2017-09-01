FBI Says Farewell with a Party

Since 1999, Fashion Business Inc. has been an educational source for fashion entrepreneurs. The educational non-profit also blossomed into an entrepreneurial network that produced runway shows and trade show events.

But the FBI announced that it was shuttering in July. On Aug. 31, a farewell party was produced at the Fathom Gallery in California Market Center. Friends and members of the FBI were treated to a fashion show. Frances Harder, the FBI’s founder told the guests that she would continue to speak on panels, consult and write books on the fashion business.

Before the fashion show, a memorial video for Henry Cherner, a founding FBI board member was screened. Cherner passed away in July from a heart attack.

Designers participating in the fashion show included Baciano, Angelino and SF Couture.