Look from the Angelino label in FBI farewell runway show.

FBI Says Farewell with a Party

By Andrew Asch | Friday, September 1, 2017

Since 1999, Fashion Business Inc. has been an educational source for fashion entrepreneurs. The educational non-profit also blossomed into an entrepreneurial network that produced runway shows and trade show events.

But the FBI announced that it was shuttering in July. On Aug. 31, a farewell party was produced at the Fathom Gallery in California Market Center. Friends and members of the FBI were treated to a fashion show. Frances Harder, the FBI’s founder told the guests that she would continue to speak on panels, consult and write books on the fashion business.

Before the fashion show, a memorial video for Henry Cherner, a founding FBI board member was screened. Cherner passed away in July from a heart attack.

Designers participating in the fashion show included Baciano, Angelino and SF Couture.

photo

From left Rob Greenspan, FBI executive chair, Frances Harder, FBI founder and Trish Concannon, FBI's executive director

photo

Celebration of the Female Form, a sculpture from FBI Founder Frances Harder at Fathom Gallery.

photo

Look from Baciano at FBI runway show.

