Sofia Jamora in Sof for Lolli. Pictures courtesy of Lolli.

Sofia Jamora in Sof for Lolli. Pictures courtesy of Lolli.

Lolli Swim Debuts its 1st Lingerie Line

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, September 7, 2017

At Swim Week in Miami, Fla. this July, Lolli showed a line of bikinis and beachwear. But the Laguna Beach, Calif.--headquartered swim label also gave a preview of Sof for Lolli, its first lingerie line.

The line is a collaboration between label founder Vy Nguyen, and Sof – or Sofia Jamora, a longtime Lolli model and a general swimwear inspiration.

Like Lolli swimwear, the lingerie line features design details such as reversible black & nude rib fabric and peach & lavender rib fabric.

Sof for Lolli sizes range from extra small to extra large to fit all shapes of women. Sof for Lolli made a debut at direct to sales site ilovelolli.com.

photo

From Sof for Lolli

photo

Sizes go from extra small to extra large in Sof for Lolli.

photo

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS