Lolli Swim Debuts its 1st Lingerie Line

At Swim Week in Miami, Fla. this July, Lolli showed a line of bikinis and beachwear. But the Laguna Beach, Calif.--headquartered swim label also gave a preview of Sof for Lolli, its first lingerie line.

The line is a collaboration between label founder Vy Nguyen, and Sof – or Sofia Jamora, a longtime Lolli model and a general swimwear inspiration.

Like Lolli swimwear, the lingerie line features design details such as reversible black & nude rib fabric and peach & lavender rib fabric.

Sof for Lolli sizes range from extra small to extra large to fit all shapes of women. Sof for Lolli made a debut at direct to sales site ilovelolli.com.