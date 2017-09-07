OCFW OCFW: OC Opener

OC FASHION WEEK: Gigi Hunter gained notoriety for her knits and glamorous crochet pieces that were seen on celebrities such as Halle Berry, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jasmine Guy. After a hiatus, the designer’s self-named brand, Gigi Hunter Collection, staged a comeback at Orange County Fashion Week, which ran Sept. 5–9 in venues around Newport Beach, Calif. The Gigi Hunter Collection took a bow at the fashion week’s opening-night event on Sept. 5 in Newport Beach. The runway show was held on a yacht sailing into the Newport Beach Harbor from a dock at the Lido Marina Village retail center.