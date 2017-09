Taking Screen Printing to the Streets

An artists’ collective in Berlin has found a way to put the “street” in streetwear graphics.

In a highly entertaining consumer-facing story on Mental Floss about the lifecycle of T-shirt, there is a video showing the work of Raubdruckerin, a Berlin-based artists’ collective. The group is screen printing T-shirts and totes using objects found in typical urban communities: think manhole covers and storm grates.

The results are impressive: