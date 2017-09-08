'Fearless Genius' at Leica

On Sept. 6, Leica Gallery in West Hollywood, Calif., hosted an opening reception for an exhibition featuring American Photographer Doug Menuez’s latest body of work titled “Fearless Genius: The Next Generation.”

The collection of photographs focuses on the next generation of entrepreneurs and would-be innovators who face challenges in the new wave of technology.

Coming from a career spanning from advertising, photojournalism, documentary and commissioned photography, Menuez’s latest works really captures the essence of the human emotion in the tech world. Living in Northern California during the birth of technology in the mid ’80s, Menuez had first-hand experience documenting the lives and secrets of technologists including Steve Jobs. The exhibit builds upon Menuez’s previous book about the Silicon Valley titled, “Fearless Genius: The Digital Revolution in Silicon Valley 1985-2000.”

Also included in the exhibits at Leica is a collection titled “Infinite City” in which Menuez documents the five boroughs in New York City. The photos were commissioned by the office of Mayor Bloomberg during the mid 2000s.

The exhibition runs until Oct. 1.

Leica Gallery is located at 8783 Beverly Blvd.