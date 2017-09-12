MS.RPRSNTD tee. Image courtesy MS.RPRSNTD.

MS.RPRSNTD: A Different View of Skateboarding

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Adrienne D. Williams wants to show the world that skateboarding is not just for men.

She started a brand called MS.RPRSNTD. It offers T-shirts that riff off of skate nostalgia. But instead of delivering T-shirts emblazoned with a nostalgic looking brand name, MS.RPRSNTD shows the word “Feminist.” The shirts go on sale on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 7, Williams produced an art show at Space15Twenty in Hollywood, which showcased portraits of women skateboarding and skate decks with feminist art. The show wrapped up on Sept. 10. Take a look here.

photo

From MS.RPRSNTD's gallery show. Image courtesy MS.RPRSNTD.

photo

Skate deck from MS.RPRSNTD gallery show. Image courtesy Ms.RPRSNTD.

