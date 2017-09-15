TEXTILES LA Textile Preview Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Indigo Shades of navy and indigo add sophistication to stripes, laces and plaids and casual ease to lace, chambray and novelty knits.

Photo Gallery Earn Your Stripes Textile designers earn their stripes in style offering rugby and regatta styles as well as crisp yarn-dye shirting stripes and novelty sweater knits.

Photo Gallery Striped Florals Textile designers are layering classic shirting stripes with floral patterns in shades of red, pink, orange and navy.

Photo Gallery Lush Botanicals When it comes to botanical prints, the optimal word is “lush,” with tropical designs, oversize scale and saturated shades.

Photo Gallery Café Mocha Warm shades of coffee, caramel and mocha color florals, plaids, stripes and solids.

Photo Gallery Scales Scaled patterns—whether fish or dragon—look best in luxe lace or with foil-printed shine.

Photo Gallery Stars Textile designers are seeing stars offering spangled designs on chambray, novelty knits, lace and foil prints.

