TEXTILES

LA Textile Preview Textile Trends

Friday, September 15, 2017

Photo Gallery

Indigo

Shades of navy and indigo add sophistication to stripes, laces and plaids and casual ease to lace, chambray and novelty knits.

Photo Gallery

Earn Your Stripes

Textile designers earn their stripes in style offering rugby and regatta styles as well as crisp yarn-dye shirting stripes and novelty sweater knits.

Photo Gallery

Striped Florals

Textile designers are layering classic shirting stripes with floral patterns in shades of red, pink, orange and navy.

Photo Gallery

Lush Botanicals

When it comes to botanical prints, the optimal word is “lush,” with tropical designs, oversize scale and saturated shades.

Photo Gallery

Café Mocha

Warm shades of coffee, caramel and mocha color florals, plaids, stripes and solids.

Photo Gallery

Scales

Scaled patterns—whether fish or dragon—look best in luxe lace or with foil-printed shine.

Photo Gallery

Stars

Textile designers are seeing stars offering spangled designs on chambray, novelty knits, lace and foil prints.

DIRECTORY

A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

D&N Textiles Inc., (310) 503-6927, michael@dntextiles.com

Denim North America, (424) 212-2355, www.denimna.com

Eclat Textile, (213) 624-2633, www.eclatusa.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

Friedmans Ltd., 0044 (0) 161 975 9002, www.friedmans.co.uk

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

Malhia Kent, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

NK Textile/Nipkow & Kobelt Inc., (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com

Philips-Boyne Corp. (562) 896-2669, www.philipsboyne.com

Pine Crest Fabrics, (800) 877-6487, www.pinecrestfabrics.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

SAS Sport, (323) 277-5555, www.sastextiles.com

SAS Textiles, (323) 277-5555, www.sastextiles.com

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com

Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS