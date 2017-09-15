LA Textile Preview Textile Trends

TEXTILES
Indigo
Shades of navy and indigo add sophistication to stripes, laces and plaids and casual ease to lace, chambray and novelty knits.
Earn Your Stripes
Textile designers earn their stripes in style offering rugby and regatta styles as well as crisp yarn-dye shirting stripes and novelty sweater knits.
Striped Florals
Textile designers are layering classic shirting stripes with floral patterns in shades of red, pink, orange and navy.
Lush Botanicals
When it comes to botanical prints, the optimal word is “lush,” with tropical designs, oversize scale and saturated shades.
Café Mocha
Warm shades of coffee, caramel and mocha color florals, plaids, stripes and solids.
Scales
Scaled patterns—whether fish or dragon—look best in luxe lace or with foil-printed shine.
Stars
Textile designers are seeing stars offering spangled designs on chambray, novelty knits, lace and foil prints.
