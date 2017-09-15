Mojix and CXignited Announce Merger

Los Angeles–based Mojix, a provider of RFID systems and IoT platform solutions, has merged with CXignited, a European company that is a leader in delivering real-time product and consumer data to retailers.

The merger will create a worldwide footprint with expanded resources and an end-to-end retail platform based on innovative business solutions and technology. It will provide an “inception to in-store” digitalization application that delivers a complete retail business solution.

Together, a single cloud-based platform combines software, hardware and services that drive real-time product digitalization. IoT platform solutions, or the Internet of Things, make up the support software that connects edge hardware, access points, and data networks to other parts of the value chain, which are generally the end-user applications. IoT platforms typically handle ongoing management tasks and data visualization, which allow users to automate their environment.

The merged companies will operate under the Mojix name and be led by Dan Doles, Mojix’s president and chief executive officer. CXignited Chief Executive Alain Fanet will become the chief strategy officer of the combined entity.

“Our unified strengths help retailers and brands transform the way they connect with their customers and a new generation of shoppers,” Doles said. “The joint solution allows us to digitize the entire supply chain from manufacturer to consumer.”

Bill McBeath, chief research officer at ChainLink Research, said RFID (radio-frequency identification) is becoming mainstream in apparel and footwear retailing. Now retailers are eyeing how to get to the next level, beyond simple inventory accuracy.