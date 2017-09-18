Skid Row Denim & Apparel's Debut Party
Call it stylish activism.
Skid Row Denim & Apparel is a clothing line and a project of the Skid Row Housing Trust, which has been building housing for homeless people in Los Angeles County since 1989.
On Sept. 14, Skid Row Denim & Apparel made an official introduction of its premium denim line at The Rooftop Bar at The Standard Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
On display; the new brand's denim jackets, jeans and T-shirts. The tees were being screenprinted with the logo “Activist.”
Earlier this year, California Apparel News published a story on Skid Row Denim Academy. It was something of a test run for the expanded Skid Row Denim & Apparel line, which was introduced as a for-profit, public-benefit corporation. It will not only give proceeds to build more housing for homeless. The premium denim line will create jobs for formerly homeless people, said Brad Robinson, Director of Corporate Development and Innovation at Skid Row Housing Trust.