FASHION FOODIES Eating Hall Opens in LA Fashion District

As people finally discover the incredible LA Fashion District, more and more retailers and restaurants are setting up.

The latest to unveil a very cool project is the Corporation Food Hall, built along the idea of Mario Batali's Eataly. The Corporation Food Hall at 724 S. Spring St. had its grand opening on Sept. 14 inside a brick-lined space that is large enough to house eight eateries and a bar at the back. There is an outdoor dining area too.

The interior design is definitely 1930s industrial with brick walls, high ceilings, large windows and communal-dining tables to create a hip vibe. The cuisine is from around the world with a Mexican menu from Tacos Tu Madre, Italian free-style pasta from Funculo, Asian fare from Buddha Belly, Hawaiian selections from Poke 2 Go, Mediterranean from Soom Soom, pizza from On The Thirty, burgers and pull-pork sandwiches from Pig Pen Delicacy, and coffee and pastries from Bardonna.

Even though this place has only been opened for one week, it has become instantly popular. Once you've eaten at the Corporation Food Hall, it's only a few steps away to the nationally acclaimed ice cream parlor called Little Damage. Eat on.