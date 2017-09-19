Fabletics Strides for More Business With Shoes

If you are selling activewear, the next logical choice is to add footwear.

That's exactly what Fabletics has done. The online subscription service that caters to women who are into being active and exercising is now offering a capsule collection of athletic shoes to go along with all those yoga pants and work-out gear that have been so popular since the company in El Segundo, Calif., launched its services with actress Kate Hudson in 2013.

Fabletics will introduce 11 footwear styles comprising training shoes, slip-ons, booties, lifestyle sneakers and high tops for women. The collection is stylistically diverse and combines technology features such as lightweight materials, memory-foam soles and breathable mesh – with fashion elements like faux-suede finishes, zipper details and reflective accents. Prices start at $39.95.

"Our goal at Fabletics is to bring women everything they need to live an active lifestyle," said Adam Goldenberg, co-chief executive and co-founder of TechStyle Fashion Group. "They can easily outfit themselves in fully styled head-to-toe looks."