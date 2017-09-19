Fronteer Takes A Hike at Hatchet Outdoor Supply Co.

Back to the nature means neutral colors, right?

Not according to Jon Tang.

His Fronteer brand shoes opt for bolder colors compared to the nature boy neutrals seen in camping boots.

On Sept. 16, Fronteer had a trunk show at outdoors lifestyle boutique Hatchet Outdoor Supply Co. in downtown Los Angeles’ very urban Arts District. Tang showed some kicks from Fronteers collaboration line with Japanese outdoor brand Manastash. (For the OGs of the hemp clothing scene, Manastash was founded by Rob Jungmann, who currently runs hemp clothing brand Jungmaven.)

Fronteer X Manastash features fabrics such as suede and microfiber suede. It also offers silhouettes such as sneakers in the boot-heavy outdoors scene. Tang hoped that the vibrant colors and urban silhouettes will inspire people to wear the shoes everyday – not just on a hike.