South Coast Plaza's Exclusive 50th Anniversary Collection

South Coast Plaza has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with events that require invites.

In April, there was a gala dinner with celebs such as Dita Von Teese at the stately Getty Center in Los Angeles.

But throughout the 50th anniversary year, the luxe Costa Mesa, Calif.-retail center is offering ways to celebrate its golden anniversary open to anyone with a comfortable credit card account. European fashion houses, jewelers and others made exclusive items for South Coast Plaza to celebrate the big 5-0.

Versace, Kate Spade New York and Bottega Veneta made exclusive handbags. Roberto Cavalli made a snake print fabric dress.Max Mara made a double layered cashmere and wool coat. Tadashi Shoji made a gown for the center's 50th Anniversary Exclusives.

I’ll probably pick up a bag of Starbucks’ Golden Carousel Blend coffee made for South Coast Plaza. It’s only available at the Starbucks locations on Bear and Bristol streets near South Coast Plaza