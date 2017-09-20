Tadashi Shoji's exclusive gown for South Coast Plaza's 50th anniversary. Images courtesy South Coast Plaza.

South Coast Plaza's Exclusive 50th Anniversary Collection

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, September 20, 2017

South Coast Plaza has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with events that require invites.

In April, there was a gala dinner with celebs such as Dita Von Teese at the stately Getty Center in Los Angeles.

But throughout the 50th anniversary year, the luxe Costa Mesa, Calif.-retail center is offering ways to celebrate its golden anniversary open to anyone with a comfortable credit card account. European fashion houses, jewelers and others made exclusive items for South Coast Plaza to celebrate the big 5-0.

Versace, Kate Spade New York and Bottega Veneta made exclusive handbags. Roberto Cavalli made a snake print fabric dress.Max Mara made a double layered cashmere and wool coat. Tadashi Shoji made a gown for the center's 50th Anniversary Exclusives.

I’ll probably pick up a bag of Starbucks’ Golden Carousel Blend coffee made for South Coast Plaza. It’s only available at the Starbucks locations on Bear and Bristol streets near South Coast Plaza

photo

Max Mara's cashmere and wool coat for South Coast Plaza's 50th anniversary.

photo

Roberto Cavalli's dress for South Coast Plaza's 50th anniversary.

