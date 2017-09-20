Taking Style to the Street

The Summer Art Crawl at the Culver City Arts District (CCAD) was in full force on Sept. 16 when many of the galleries open their doors to the public. The intersection of La Cienega and Washington Boulevards. in Culver City is a hotbed of art galleries, new and seasoned.

“California Rising” was the inaugural exhibit for the new Fabrik Projects Gallery at 2636 S. La Cienega Blvd. It showcased an array of international artists in sculpture, photography and painting. It attracted an eclectic, SoCal casually dressed crowd that included art buyers, art lovers and the artists themselves. Below is a sample of some of the street style that was in and around the gallery showing their end of the summer looks.

Look up the Culver City Arts District calendar for upcoming events.