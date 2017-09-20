Relaxed, roomy jumpsuits and rompers

Taking Style to the Street

By Alison A. Nieder | Wednesday, September 20, 2017

The Summer Art Crawl at the Culver City Arts District (CCAD) was in full force on Sept. 16 when many of the galleries open their doors to the public. The intersection of La Cienega and Washington Boulevards. in Culver City is a hotbed of art galleries, new and seasoned.

“California Rising” was the inaugural exhibit for the new Fabrik Projects Gallery at 2636 S. La Cienega Blvd. It showcased an array of international artists in sculpture, photography and painting. It attracted an eclectic, SoCal casually dressed crowd that included art buyers, art lovers and the artists themselves. Below is a sample of some of the street style that was in and around the gallery showing their end of the summer looks.

Look up the Culver City Arts District calendar for upcoming events.

photo

The colors of mango and deep watermelon light up the sunset lighting

photo

Tomboy and feminine denims have a sexy, SoCal girl feel to it

photo

Allover summer blacks are always welcome. The artsy looks included jumpsuits to tube dresses a la the ’90s

photo

The guys kept it a laid-back dude look

