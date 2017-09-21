TEXTILES Archroma Takes Another Stake in M. Dohmen SA

Swiss color and specialty chemical company Archroma has taken an additional stake in M. Dohmen SA, a maker of textile dyes and chemicals for the automotive, carpet and apparel industries.

Archroma picked up 49 percent of the M. Dohmen SA shares of M. Dohmen SA in 2014. With the new acquisition, Archroma owns a controlling 75 percent participation in the company. Alexander Wessels, Archroma’s chief executive officer, was named chairman of the board at the M. Dohmen group, taking over from founder Manfred Dohmen, who will continue to serve as a board member.

“With this additional stake, we are now in the position to implement further into both organization and processes our shared commitment to customer focus, innovation, world-class quality standards, high service levels, cost-efficiency and sustainability,” Wessels said. M. Dohmen has production facilities in Switzerland, Germany and Korea and sales organizations in the U.S., Korea, Germany, Italy and China. As a result of Archroma’s additional stake in M. Dohmen, the two companies will have a complementary product portfolio of dyes and chemicals for synthetic fibers and wool.

“We are excited to take an active part to Archroma’s ambitions and vision of a more sustainable textile industry,” Dohmen said. “The stronger ties between Archroma and M. Dohmen will ultimately benefit the customers, partners and teams of both companies as we can exploit further synergies between our production capabilities, product portfolio and competitive positioning.”