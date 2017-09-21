RETAIL Karmaloop’s Selkoe Unveils Wanderset

In 2015, entrepreneur Greg Selkoe left the Boston-headquartered Karmaloop, the online emporium for streetwear he founded in 2000. Relocated to the Los Angeles area, Selkoe announced Sept. 21 that he was going to unveil the e-commerce and content site Wanderset.

The men’s fashion site, located at www.wanderset.com, will give special platforms to fashion designers, creatives and celebrities, Selkoe said in a brand statement. The platforms, or, in Wanderset’s lingo, “Set Pages,” will provide spaces where these figures can merchandise and sell their individual brands and tell their brands’ stories in a unique social-media style.

Notables running Set Pages include Trevor Andrew, a visual artist and Olympic snowboarder; Honest Company cofounder Cash Warren; and Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team.

Along with the option of shopping Set Pages, consumers also can shop Wanderset by viewing and buying gear from the brand’s e-commerce pages, similar to a typical e-shopping experience.

Brands sold on Wanderset include Alps & Meters, Android Homme, Anwar Carrots, Comme des Garçons, Days Off, Dead Studios, Del Toro Shoes, En Noir, ​GucciGhost, IISE, Lacoste, Logan Real, Maison Kitsune, Mr. Completely, NIGHT : SHIFT, Pleasures, Puma, RCNSTRCT Studio, Surf Is Dead, Tango Hotel, York Athletics and Youth Machine.