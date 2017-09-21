Hailun Zhou

Hailun Zhou

AAU @ NYFW

Students from the Academy of Art University Hit the Runway

By Deborah Belgum | Thursday, September 21, 2017

Photo Gallery

Students From the Academy of Art University Hit the Runway

Photos by John Perez

For some 12 years now, the recent graduates from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco have displayed their designs on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

This year, 10 graduating fashion students on Sept. 9 presented seven collections of menswear and womenswear, with some students getting together to collaborate on one collection. The runway presentations took place in Gallery 1 at Skylight Clarkson Square.

The looks varied from geometric, avant-garde looks and cool hipster designs with long tops for men and women to billowy silhouettes.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS