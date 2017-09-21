AAU @ NYFW Students from the Academy of Art University Hit the Runway

For some 12 years now, the recent graduates from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco have displayed their designs on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

This year, 10 graduating fashion students on Sept. 9 presented seven collections of menswear and womenswear, with some students getting together to collaborate on one collection. The runway presentations took place in Gallery 1 at Skylight Clarkson Square.

The looks varied from geometric, avant-garde looks and cool hipster designs with long tops for men and women to billowy silhouettes.