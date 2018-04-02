Tomas Maier Opens Temporary Shop in L.A.

The Tomas Maier label runs two New York City stores, it recently opened a temporary shop at 8379 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles. The space formerly housed an Alexander McQueen boutique.

The Tomas Maier pop-up will feature styles from the label’s Spring and Cruise 2018 collections, which will include men’s, women’s, jewelry and accessories.

The temporary boutique takes inspiration from artist Ed Ruscha’s take on the Sunset Strip.

“L.A. has been a part of my life for a very long time. I have always felt it was a natural location for us – the weather, the casual lifestyle and relaxed ambiance are all part of the universe I embrace with my collection” said the German-born designer who started his collection in Florida in 1997.