MANUFACTURING Fields Predicts Spring 2019 Trends

On the fashion radar for juniors next year will be brightly colored T-shirts, pops of Glen-plaid designs printed on key items and more distressed denim.

That was the prediction of Barbara Fields, whose Barbara Fields Buying Office presented its Spring 2019 forecast in a series of seminars at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles, coordinated with the LA Majors Market, held April 3–5.

Retailers attending the seminars included Zumiez, Windsor, Burlington, TJX, A’gaci and Fashion Nova, Fields said.

New looks in T-shirts include a knot twist in front and lattice-trim details on the back of shirts as well as grommets. Humorous T-shirt slogans will be popular, along with slogans such as “Feminist,” which make a statement about the wearer’s politics. Cold-shoulder tops will make a return but won’t be as prominent as they were more than a year ago.

Color blocking was predicted to be popular on T-shirts as well as on sweatshirts and sweaters. Also, look out for chenille sweaters in solids and stripes, jackets with Sherpa-fur trim, and sweatshirts with fur sleeves.

Metallic-silver jackets will be a hit. Puffer jackets will continue to be big with some experimentation in things including jackets with French-terry sleeves and hoods.

Trends that will continue from past seasons include motorcycle jackets. However, the jackets won’t be your dad’s proverbial moto jacket. They’re going to come in a number of fabrics and treatments, including faux fur. Denim jackets are also forecast to be popular for Spring 2019, and denim bottoms will continue to have distressed looks.

Athletic wear is another past trend that will carry forward. Fields said track pants with side piping, activewear with graphic writing and dresses made of athletic/jersey material will be popular.

Athletic tops for juniors will include looks such as mesh-inset tank tops, color-blocked bras and tank tops with graphics. Leggings will continue their prominence with printed leggings, leggings with destruction, leggings that provide a lift to the rear end and leggings with side taping.

The ugly Christmas sweater shows no sign of going away, Fields said. The ironic trend has been going strong for more than three years. She recommended that retailers increase sections for special novelty shops for Christmas and Halloween gear.

She also advised putting Mickey Mouse on retail radar screens. Mickey will turn 90 on Nov. 18. Expect a lot of interest on the cartoon character’s birthday, Fields said.