MANUFACTURING Haggar Acquires Louis Raphael

Men’s clothier Haggar Clothing Co. announced it purchased certain assets of San Francisco Bay Area menswear company Kizan International Inc., whose label is Louis Raphael.

The Dallas-headquartered Haggar did not disclose terms of the deal when it was announced April 5. But it is acquiring Kizan’s intellectual property, inventory and work in progress.

Ed Srsic, Louis Raphael’s president and chief operating officer, will continue to lead the brand, which was founded in 1972 by Bill Kim. At the time of the sale, Kim served as the brand’s chief executive officer.

“I could not wish for a better company to carry on my life’s work than market-leader Haggar, which will be an outstanding steward of the brand and the company,” Kim said.

Louis Raphael will operate out of its Brisbane, Calif., offices and distribution center through June 30. Then it will move its operations to Haggar’s Dallas headquarters and Fort Worth, Texas, distribution center.

Michael Stitt, Haggar’s chief executive officer, called Louis Raphael aninnovator in the men’s pants category. “We are honored to add the brand and its private-label portfolio to our Haggar platform,” Stitt said. “The acquisition is both synergistic and strategic and aligns with our core competencies and strategic priorities of exceptional quality, innovation and value.”

Louis Raphael produces dress pants, blazers, casual dress shirts and tuxedos. It is known for mixing American fashion and fit with European styling.

Haggar, founded in 1926 in a one-room office in Dallas, has been sold at Kohl’s, JCPenney, Macy’s, Target and Belk as well as at Haggar Direct stores and at www.haggar.com.