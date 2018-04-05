Style Fashion Week Marks Return to Palm Springs

With an opening night concert from 1980s pop wonders Missing Persons tonight, Style Fashion Week will mark a return to Palm Springs to produce a run of runway shows, as well as fashion events and parties. Style Fashion Week is scheduled until April 8.

Style Fashion Week has produced shows in West Hollywood, New York City and overseas. But it hasn't been in Palm Springs since November 2016. Veronica Welch Kerzner, SFW’s founder, said her organization fielded a lot of demand to produce another fashion week in the popular desert getaway.

Peruvian-born Sergio Davila will be making a SFW debut in Palm Springs. He most recently showed his menswear at New York Fashion Week. Also taking the runway will be California-based designers Mario De La Torre, Merlin Castell, Richard Hallmarq, David Tupaz, as well as brands Smock Me and Bohimi Couture.

The valedictory show of the Palm Springs Fashion Week will be presented by men’s underwear brand Andrew Christian. The farewell show headlined by a sexy men’s underwear brand is something of a tradition for SFW. For the past few seasons, SFW’s West Hollywood events closed out with runway shows from the Marco Marco brand, which gained notoriety for a puckish sense of humor and crew of models which included drag queens and go go boys.

The events will take place at Palm Springs Air Museum. The sold-out opening night party will take place at the V Palm Springs hotel. The week is focused on consumer business, but it will include some trade, Kerzner said. Tickets are available. They range from $25 to $1,500 for VIP tables. Tickets will be available at the doors of the events and at website http://www.stylefashionweek.com/palmsprings

After the show closes, Kerzner and her crew will remain in the Palm Springs area to produce Dusk Till Dawn parties and spas, which will coincide with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival.