PARTIES Lack of Color Celebrates New Styles at Fred Segal Sunset

In town from Australia to celebrate their new collection from Lack of Color, hat-making couple Tess Corvaia and Robert Tilbury hosted a festive evening at Fred Segal Sunset Tuesday night. The brand is a celebrity favorite, yet the designers wanted to develop a line that can be enjoyed by all.



"It's accessible to everyone. Everyone can enjoy it and that is what we always wanted to do with the brand and price point. We didn't want to make anything super, crazy priced," said Corvaia. "You can pair it with your really cool high-end dress or some sneakers and some jeans and make it really versatile."

They were inspired to hold the event, due to the more personal experience required when buying a hat. When choosing a hat, Corvaia noted that it's best to touch, feel and try on pieces, an experience that she and Tilbury hoped to create at Fred Segal, which provided the perfect environment for guests to become more familiar with the Lack of Color brand, while sipping rosé from Sonoma, Calif.-based Angels and Cowboys.

"The focus on quality has always been an important thing and it's taken a long time to get it all perfect," explained Tilbury. "A lot of the fabric was hand-sourced by us overseas."

Whether they design a hat using straw, wool, or leather, pressed palm leaf from Mexico or vintage French ribbon, Corvaia and Tilbury strive to provide a line made from high-caliber fabrics without selling the pieces at a cost that would be unaffordable for many of their clients. At $69-$139 retail, the most recent collection offers different styles and varying price points, which the designers feel offers an option for everyone.

In addition to showcasing their latest collection, the Lack of Color designers partnered with Janis Munz of New York-based Janis Studios, who performed custom embroidery with two additional embroiderers at a station positioned behind a display of hats, allowing guests to choose their ideal pieces and easily discuss customization options.

As festival season begins and Coachella kicks off next week, concertgoers will seek fashion options that are not only stylish, but also offer protection from the elements.

"It's fashionable, but you're protecting yourself from the sun," said Corvaia when discussing the collection.

"We live on the east coast of Australia, it's 105 degrees," added Tilbury.

The Queensland, Australia-based couple is familiar with the need for sun protection that complements an outfit and, in Los Angeles — a city with a similar climate to that of their hometown, they are proud to offer fresh options.