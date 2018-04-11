First Boardriders Flagship Surfs Into Malibu

After Quiksilver Inc. emerged from bankruptcy and changed its corporate name to Boardriders Inc last year, it promised a Boardriders flagship store in Malibu, Calif. We waited, we waited, and waited…and in late March, the Boardriders flagship opened at 18820 Pacific Coast Hwy in Malibu.

The flagship will offer Quiksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes brands. A Boardriders website promised that the shop will be more than a retail space, it will be an experience. The Boardriders shop concept started in Europe, was rolled out to Australia, and the Malibu store will rank as the first U.S. Boardriders. A grand opening is scheduled for May 1.