SWIM/SURF O'Neill x Hello Kitty Launches for Summer 2018

Bringing Sanrio into its Summer collection, O'Neill makes girls' beach apparel more playful this season through its O'Neill x Hello Kitty collaboration, which launched April 11. The iconic Santa Cruz, Calif.-based surf-and-apparel company partnered with the Japanese brand to bring Sanrio's beloved animated character to O'Neill's children's beachwear.

This season's collection includes dresses, tank tops, flutter-sleeve tops, T-shirts, tankinis and one- and two-piece bathing suits. Accessories, such as a baseball cap featuring a Hello Kitty patch, pink-and-white bucket hat with a seashell pattern and beach bag that unfolds into a towel, are also offered through the partnership.

Retailing at $18 -- $54, the collection is available in sizes 2T through 6 and can be found on the O'Neill and Sanrio websites. Beginning in May, Nordstrom.com and certain Nordstrom locations will also carry the line.

To promote the Summer 2018 collection, O'Neill will collaborate with Sanrio on events, giveaways and meet-and-greet sessions with Hello Kitty. In addition to the recently released line, the partners will create a Fall 2018 capsule collection that is scheduled for release during the middle of May.